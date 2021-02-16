Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

C opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

