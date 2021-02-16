Citigroup Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $184.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Albemarle stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

