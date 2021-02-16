Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.54.

CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

