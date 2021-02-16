Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.57.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

