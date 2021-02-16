Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 502.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

