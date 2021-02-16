Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 32.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.93. 64,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

