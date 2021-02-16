Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.