Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $43.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.38 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $164.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.15 million to $164.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.71 million, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

