CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

