Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 1,646,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,872,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

CODX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,851 shares of company stock worth $2,407,931 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55,245 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 82,163 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

