Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.68.

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $216,646,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

