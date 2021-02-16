Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

