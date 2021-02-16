Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

