Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Collective Growth stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Collective Growth has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Collective Growth Company Profile

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

