Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.