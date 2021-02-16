Comerica Bank Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Palomar worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

