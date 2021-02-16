Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

