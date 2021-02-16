Comerica Bank Purchases 574 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 317,836 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after buying an additional 260,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.