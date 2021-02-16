Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

