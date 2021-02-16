Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 74.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $340,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 190.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,069 shares of company stock worth $1,797,959. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

