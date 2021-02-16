Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 2,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

