Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 341 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 341 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $24,166.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,448.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,680.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 448,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,836. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

