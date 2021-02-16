Comparing Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -2,139.86% -141.81% -64.39% Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 39.98 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 16.04 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as provides proprietary cleaning fluid and filters for use with STREAMWAY System. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence (AI) driven contract research organization (CRO) services for clinical and translational research; a range of multi-omics assays; and AI driven predictive models for the discovery of targeted therapies. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.