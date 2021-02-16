Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 166,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

