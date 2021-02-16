Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q3 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

IntraDay guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

CAG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 28,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,945. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.