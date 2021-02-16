Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.04

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 27466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 542,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

