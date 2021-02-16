CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CONMED were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 221,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 101.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CNMD stock opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,071.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

