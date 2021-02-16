Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0011 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Connect Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $42,219.30 and $39.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Coin Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

