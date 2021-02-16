ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lessened by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $76,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $43,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,193. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

