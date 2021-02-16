Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05.

