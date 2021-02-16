Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

