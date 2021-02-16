Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

STZ stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,659. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

