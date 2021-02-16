Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,852.50.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,387.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,272.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,200.96.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

