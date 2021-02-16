Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

