ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 16,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

ContextLogic stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

