Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Shares Up 0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €123.95 ($145.82) and last traded at €122.70 ($144.35). 209,142 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €122.65 ($144.29).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.44.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.