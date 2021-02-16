Contrasting H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80% H-CYTE -653.00% N/A -672.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 11.35 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -15.06 H-CYTE $8.35 million 2.06 -$29.81 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

Alphatec beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

