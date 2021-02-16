Contrasting New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 17.82 -$7.53 million N/A N/A New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and New Oriental Energy & Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.07%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Summary

New Oriental Energy & Chemical beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About New Oriental Energy & Chemical

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.