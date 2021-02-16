Contrasting SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SelectQuote and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 8 0 2.80 Goosehead Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.03%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 7.88% -26.12% 8.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 8.47 $81.15 million ($0.16) -172.81 Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 75.48 $3.57 million $0.22 725.27

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats SelectQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 614 operating franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

