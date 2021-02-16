Contrasting Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 2.00% -2.41% -1.01% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.18 -$26.92 million N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.52 $34.27 million $1.43 8.38

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

