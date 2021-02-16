Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

VLRS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

