Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $597.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

