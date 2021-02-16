Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after buying an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,095,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,200,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock worth $70,742,758. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

