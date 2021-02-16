Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.