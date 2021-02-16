Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

