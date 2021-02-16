Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.