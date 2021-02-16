Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.82.

TSE CJT opened at C$213.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

