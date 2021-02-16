Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.