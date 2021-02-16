Covesting Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $83,992.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00065721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00909848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00049670 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.85 or 0.05094650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

