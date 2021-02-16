Cowa LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

